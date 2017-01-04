January 04, 2017

Trump Draws Red Line in North Korea

President-elect Trump just drew his first foreign policy red line with his tweet promising that development of a North Korean nuclear weapon capable of reaching the US “won’t happen!”. It is likely this line will be tested. How he responds will set the tone for his presidency, just as the firing of striking air traffic controllers did for Ronald Reagan. In fact the risks are much higher than they were for Reagan; the air traffic controllers were not armed with nukes.

Unlike many of Trump’s tweets, this one actually is in line with existing US policy. Despite this policy our actions towards North Korea were a bipartisan fiasco of appeasement and bribes during both the Clinton and Bush administration. President Obama has avoided getting caught in window-dressing negotiation with North Korea but he certainly hasn’t slowed their progress on development of either nuclear weapons or the means to deliver them. US red lines don’t have much credibility since Assad went unpunished for using chemical weapons on his own people (and everything he’s done since). According to the administration itself, Russia didn’t stop hacking after Obama told them to “cut it out” and that there would be “consequences”. It’s likely that Putin was more confident that he could get away with annexing Crimea than if he hadn’t had a chance to see us retreat from Obama’s red line in Syria.

It is obviously much, much better never to draw a red line than to draw it and then retreat from it. Obama didn’t have to say what he did about Syria. Trump didn’t have to tweet what he tweeted about North Korea. On the other hand, although we could stand aside in Syria, we really can’t let the mad man Kim Jung-un do what he threatens: “…tip new-type intercontinental ballistic rockets with more powerful nuclear warheads and keep any cesspool of evils in the Earth, including the U.S. mainland, within our striking range.” We will need to deal with this threat sooner rather than later; Trump would have been tested whether he tweeted or not.

Setting the red line and then enforcing it will give Trump credibility he can later use to stop other bad actors, perhaps just with words. What Trump does about North Korea will have much more effect on Putin’s behavior than whether he calls him a thug or a genius. Perhaps the most important audience for this red line exercise is Iran; will we or won't we hold them to the letter and spirit of the deal Obama made with them? Of course demonstrating that our word is reliable will also be a great relief to our allies.

But I don’t think words will stop Kim Jung-un and I hope Donald Trump doesn’t either.

January 03, 2017

How the Fed and Dodd-Frank Killed Jobs

Every economist worth her or his salt has a theory about why the great recession was followed by a nearly jobless recovery. Historically, lots of jobs are created in a surge when the economy is recovering; didn’t happen this time; many people left the work force and never came back.

I’m not an economist but I like mysteries and I think I know who done it: it was a toxic combination of unintended consequences of the Federal Reserve’s low interest rate program, which is still going on, and the Dodd-Frank bank regulation bill, which may be targeted for elimination or serious modification by the new gang coming to town.

What the Fed Did

It is normal Federal Reserve behavior to shovel out cheap money when times are tough in order to jumpstart the economy. The idea is that the availability of capital will lead to business expansion and a rising tide will lift all ships. The Fed shoveled out the money; the stock market recovered (aka the rich got richer); various interesting bubbles have developed; but the job market didn’t recover as measured either by percentage of the labor force employed or rising wages. Oh, BTW, some people seem to be rather pissed off about this; but let’s stay away from politics. Point is that the economy strengthened but didn’t create the usual surge in demand for workers. We might well have lost jobs overall if the invention of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing hadn’t led to a boom and only partial bust in energy and associated industries. That’s why we’re better off than Europe, IMO.

What happened? Where are the jobs?

Well, suppose you run a factory and you see the economy getting better and the demand for your widgets growing. You want to increase production. You have a choice to make: hire an additional shift or buy a new machine. Ordinarily, in the cautious beginning of a recovery, you might go with the people; you can always lay them off if things change and you’re going to be stuck with the payments on the machine. But these aren’t ordinary times; interest rates are near zero; the payments on the machine won’t be that bad. Energy costs to run the machine are going down, not up. And there are some really nifty new smart machines out there. In fact, as you shop around, you realize that if you replace some of your existing equipment as well, maybe you can actually reduce staff and still increase production (you’re a hard-headed, hard-hearted business person). Your banker really wants to “give” you the cheap money the Fed crammed into the bank’s vault. You go with the machine; GNP and your profits go up; employment and wages aren’t helped.

Classic economists will object that, even if you buy the machine, someone has to make it and that’s jobs. But these aren’t classic times. New “machines” have a large software component. It takes programmers to write the software. But it takes the same number of programmers to create the program whether you sell one copy or a million (I used to be in that business). Moreover, for the hardware, maybe the machine maker also just orders a new machine rather than increasing staff.

What Dodd-Frank Did

But new businesses always create new jobs. That’s still true. The availability of cheap capital should have led to new businesses and new jobs. That’s where the unindicted co-conspirator Dodd-Frank comes in. The bill actually had a reasonable premise: if the public is going to bail banks out (as we unwisely did), then we have not only a right but a responsibility to regulate them so they don’t need bailouts. Trouble is that the new rules effectively said that banks could only lend the flood of cheap money they were being force-fed by the Fed to very, very well established businesses; that doesn’t include startups even if the founders have great records and the collateral is rock solid.

This was a double whammy if you’re a startup (I was one but am not bitter; we got funded but not by a bank). The old established guys that you could easily knock off by being more innovative and aggressive get free money and you don’t get any at all. Access to capital, as all us capitalists know, is essential to business growth and formation.

So, to sum it all up: the Fed, through the banks, makes almost free money available to old established businesses who use it to increase production without hiring more people. When this doesn’t create jobs, the Fed makes even more cheap money available. Profits go up (it’s nice to have free money), but wages and employment don’t. Dodd-Frank assures that even less money at even higher rates than normal is available to the small businesses and startups which have always accounted for the bulk of new jobs (and keep the profits of the old guys under control).

That’s how we got an almost jobless recovery. It’s almost enough to make you want to occupy Washington, DC. Or maybe that’s what’s about to happen.

January 02, 2017

Solar and Wind Need Natural Gas

The current build-out of solar and wind worldwide is enabled by a parallel buildout of natural gas fired power plants. This from a recent article in The Washington Post:

“We’re at a time of deeply ambitious plans for clean energy growth…

“Only, there’s a problem: Because of the particular nature of clean energy sources like solar and wind, you can’t simply add them to the grid in large volumes and think that’s the end of the story. Rather, because these sources of electricity generation are “intermittent” — solar fluctuates with weather and the daily cycle, wind fluctuates with the wind — there has to be some means of continuing to provide electricity even when they go dark. And the more renewables you have, the bigger this problem can be.

“Now, a new study suggests that at least so far, solving that problem has ironically involved more fossil fuels — and more particularly, installing a large number of fast-ramping natural gas plants, which can fill in quickly whenever renewable generation slips.”

The abstract of the study (all that’s available free), which was published as a working paper by the National Bureau for economic research, says: “All other things equal, a 1% percent increase in the share of fast reacting fossil technologies is associated with a 0.88% percent increase in renewable generation capacity in the long term.”

Nuclear and coal plants are very slow to start and stop; they provide baseline power but can’t be used to top off the grid. Oil plants are possible as peakers but can’t spool up as fast as gas turbines and are both dirty and expensive to run even at the current cost of oil. Hydro can be turned on and off if there is the right amount of water behind the dam; but hydro is not available everywhere. Hauling electricity long distances (for example from where the wind is blowing to where it’s not) involves transmission loss and requires grid infrastructure which may or may not be where it needs to be. Large scale battery technology is still in the grant-sucking phase and involves huge amount of toxic waste from used batteries. That leaves natural gas to take up the slack. It’s the “fast reacting fossil fuel” the study is talking about.

The abstract of the study doesn’t mention it but the fact that small natural gas generating plants can be built economically means that these plants can be located near the renewable sources so that new grid capacity doesn’t have to be built to get the backup power to where it’s needed. Moreover, a distributed grid with power usually generated and consumed in the same locations is much more resistant to either natural catastrophes or sabotage including hacker attacks (subject for a future post).

So the economics of renewables depends heavily on the price and availability of natural gas. See Natural Gas vs. Climate Change for steps I think we should be taking now to assure we have natural gas when and where we need it at a good price as well as for the objections to use of natural gas and my conflict of interest in recommending it.

If you believe that we are on the cusp of a climate meltdown, you should support abundant natural gas both because it emits 50% less CO2 per kilowatt of electricity generated than coal AND because it is an essential part of reliable electricity in a grid which also uses renewable sources. Even if you are just interested in cheap and reliable electricity, the combination of well-sited renewables and cheap, clean natural gas makes sense.

January 01, 2017

Administration Leaks Inaccurate Report of US Electric Grid Hack

Friday night The Washington Post (WaPo) ran a front page story saying that, “according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity”, Russian hackers had penetrated the US electrical grid at a then unnamed utility in Vermont. Other major news organizations, to their credit, did NOT pick up this story. Turns out that WaPo made a very bad choice in running it.

If you now look at the story, there’s a banner above it saying:

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Russian hackers had penetrated the U.S. electric grid. Authorities say there is no indication of that so far. The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid.”

But there’s no front page story in today’s WaPo explaining how administration sources used the paper to spread inaccurate, scary information – quite possibly as part of the unseemly tit-for-tat between Trump and Obama over Putin (which Putin is winning so far).

Here’s part of the statement from the utility, which turns out to be Burlington Electric and which appears to have acted quickly, effectively, and responsibly:

“There is no indication that either our electric grid or customer information has been compromised. Media reports stating that Burlington Electric was hacked or that the electric grid was breached are false…

“Federal officials have indicated that this specific type of Internet traffic also has been observed elsewhere in the country and is not unique to Burlington Electric. It’s unfortunate that an official or officials improperly shared inaccurate information with one media outlet, leading to multiple inaccurate reports around the country.”

What did happen is that malware called Grizzly Steppe was found by the utility on a worker’s laptop which was NOT connected to either the electric grid control computers or customer information. This is serious but nothing like penetrating the grid. American businesses routinely find malware and viruses on their computers and detect phishing attacks.

Here are some questions which WaPo and other media ought to be asking:

  1. Why did the administration leak inaccurate information?
  2. If there is a real threat which the nation needs to know about, what’s the correct way to make that information public? (hint: the answer is not an anonymous leak)
  3. Since the FBI and DHS knew about Grizzly Steppe ever since they investigated the hack of the Democratic National Committee way back when, why did they wait to alert Burlington Electric and other utilities until last Thursday? (technical note: each piece of malware effectively has a digital signature – the code itself. Virus scanning programs look for this pattern on computers to detect the virus.)
  4. Why didn’t law enforcement make the digital signature of Grizzly Steppe available to the commercial antivirus firms? If they had, almost very business computer in the country if not the world would have been cleansed. Have they done that now?
  5. Why do we want to let the hackers know where they have been effective? There is a cyberwar and this is battlefield intelligence.

I have no fondness for Putin, no illusions about his intentions. I’m among those who think Russia should have been sanctioned sooner rather than later and that President Obama should’ve done more than say “cut it out” and threaten his usual “consequences”. I’m very nervous about Trump’s seeming fondness for the Russian leader.

But acts speak much louder than words. This leak by the administration was petty and probably partisan. It damages rather than helps our side. WaPo should not have been complicit in this; should’ve insisted on attribution or fact checking. The New York Times was wise not to pick up the unsourced story.

But now the questions above need to be answered.

December 30, 2016

Don't be Phished by Russians - or Anyone Else

The Washington Post has a front page story headlined "Russian hackers penetrated U.S. electricity grid through a utility in Vermont, officials say". The story, which is attributed to anonymous administration sources, says: "According to the report by the FBI and DHS, the hackers involved in the Russian operation used fraudulent emails that tricked their recipients into revealing passwords." It's been widely reported that the same technique was used to get into the email account of Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta.

[Update: later versions of the story say that the evidence of hacker intrusion was found by the utility on a laptop which was NOT  connected to the grid.]

Most of us aren't targeted by foreign spy agencies, but all of us who go online are targeted by those who want our passwords for plain old theft and fraud. The Russian hackers are probably very clever; but phishing is an old (and unfortunately very easy to implement) way to get passwords. Fortunately it's easy to avoid being phished. I wrote the post below more than ten years ago. Phishing hasn't changed much since then ; so, if you're not up-to-date on how to avoid being caught on a phishhook, please read on.

 

Phishing is a nasty way of stealing your account IDs and passwords. This post is about how NOT to be a phish and contains some secrets about how you can be fooled on the Internet. The email below is an actual illustration of phishing email Mary received.

Phish

Note that the email claims to have com from PayPal and shows a return address of service@paypay.com. Secret #1: Anyone can put any return address he wants on email. Return address is absolutely NOT an indication of where email came from. This one DIDN’T come from PayPal.

Note the link that says Click here to verify your account and the other link which says https://www.paypal.com/us. If you clicked on either one of those, they would take you to a site which pretends to be PayPal. It ISN’T. “But surely,” you say, “I can see where the second link is taking me. It does go to PayPal.” Secret #2: What is visible in a link and where it actually goes DO NOT have to have any relationship to each other. In fact, in the actual email (but not in this post) both of these links would take you to a bogus site whose address is 68.232.115.154:82/login/index.php. I haven’t gone there. I suggest you not go there either.

This site will look like PayPay. It will ask for your ID and Password. It may even ask for some other personal information. Now someone else knows how to get into your PayPal account. You’re a phish.

Just to show you how easy this scam is, if you click on https://www.paypal.com/us or the other link in this post, they will take you to site of my book hackoff.com, not PayPal. But I don’t think I’ll resort to phishing for readers.

Once you know these two secrets, it’s easy not to get caught on a phish hook.

You already know that you can’t trust either the from address or any link to be what they appear to be. You can see what a link actually goes in Outlook email by hovering your mouse over it without clicking it but that’s not the way to handle security. The simple rule is this: Never, Never click on a link in an email to go to any site where you will be asked for your name and password. Never. Don’t do it.

So suppose you get a letter like this and think it may be real, what do you do? First of all, be skeptical. Organizations like PayPal know about phishing so they don’t ask people to click on a link to get to the signin page. But some other vendor might be really dumb.

If you think the email may be real and you do want to get to your account, simply type the login URL – in this case “www.paypal.com” – into the address bar of your browser. Then you know you are going where you think you’re going. DO NOT click on a link in email to get to a signin page. DO NOT copy the link from the email and paste it into your browser; even if it appears to read right, it may have a tiny difference that gets you where you don’t want to go. Type the URL into your browser or use favorites that you have set up in your browser to get there.

That’s all you need to do to safe from phishing.

One note: suppose a friend sends you an email with a link to an interesting website. Should you go there? Well, you won’t get phished if you don’t supply any account number or password. But you also can’t be sure the email is really from your friend unless there is a personal note with content no one else would write. And some websites can be dangerous even if they don’t have phish hooks. Be careful following links.

Salt of the Earth

Pure impurities

Apparently the "purest salt in the world" is distinguished by its "varying" impurities.

December 29, 2016

Past Climate Change – the Pictures

In order to understand the significance (or lack thereof) of the effect we are having on the climate, it is helpful to look at pictures of climate past. Not surprisingly perspective makes a big difference in the story the pictures tell. And past performance is no guarantee of future results. I don’t think that the pictures below prove either way the effect of anthropogenic activity on climate; but they’ve all been entered as evidence into the debate. And there is a debate whether people on either side of the argument find that comfortable or not.

The graphs below are from the latest UN-sponsored IPCC study. The one immediately below clearly shows temperatures rising since 1850. There’s some debate about the methodology but the shape of this graph is generally accepted. Since the temperature increase dates from the beginning of the industrial age and the warming apparently accelerates as greenhouse gasses accumulate in the atmosphere (picture below this), it is used as strong evidence of cause and effect and projected into the future (which I’ll write about later).

Warming1

GHG

For the next graph we widen our perspective to warming and cooling over the last two thousand years. Here we see that global temperature seems to oscillate and that it was really cold about 1700 and very warm around 900. We are now recovering from what is called the “Little Ice Age”. The green line, about which there is some debate, does show a noticeable spike now above any previous peak. This spike is often cited as evidence of anthropogenic warming.

Warming2000

But when scientists look at data they also look at the likely accuracy of the measurement. The graph below shows the same data as the graph above but shaded to show what range of possible actual temperatures the graphed line represents. All measurements are subject to some error and estimates from before anyone was directly measuring temperature even more so. It is highly likely that the pre-measurement data obscures any short-term peaks (but that doesn’t prove there were any). The graph below shows that, within the range of likely error, the current peak – even the disputed peak at the end – may not be a onetime event.

Warming2000e

Now let’s look back 4500 years. It was much warmer than now about 100BC. There were certainly humans then and they had fire but they weren’t making any significant change to the atmosphere. The scientists who made this chart say: “We, Cliff Harris and Randy Mann, believe that the warming and even the cooling of global temperatures are the result of long-term climatic cycles, solar activity, sea-surface temperature patterns and more. However, Mankind’s activities of the burning of fossil fuels, massive deforestations, the replacing of grassy surfaces with asphalt and concrete, the ‘Urban Heat Island Effect,’ are making conditions worse and this will ultimately enhance the Earth’s warming process down the meteorological roadway in the next several decades.” After that they predict natural causes will take over again.

Gtemps[1]

Finally if we look back to before there was life on earth, we see that temperature oscillations are the norm. The huge drop in CO2 (purple line) at the beginning is because of the emergence of photosynthesizing plants. In the couple of million years since our ancestors evolved from the primate pool, temperatures have been relatively stable at the low end of the historic range. But “relative” covers a lot of ground. 20,000 years ago Vermont was covered by a mile of ice and migration to North America was by land across the Bering Strait. Lots of warming and lots of rising seas since then.

Warming2000e

So what should we make of all this “evidence”?

  • We urgently need to better understand the causes of past climate change. No reason to think those same causes aren’t still at work. Could show, for example, that we’re in for extreme warming even with drastic reduction in the emission of greenhouse gasses. I hope government-funded research in the new administration will be on natural as well as anthropogenic causes. I don’t hope the research will stop; we do need to understand this.
  • Looking at the last 160 years by itself can be misleading (doesn’t mean it leads to the wrong conclusion, though).
  • Climate change is apparently chaotic; its graph a fractal. Small inputs can have huge effects and vice versa. Remember the butterfly wing in China that can cause a hurricane in the Florida. From a mathematical point of view, this means the linear extrapolations of the effects of increasing concentrations of greenhouse gasses in the UN report are suspect (but more on that later).

December 27, 2016

Natural Gas vs. Climate Change

The Kyoto Protocol was adopted by most of the nations in the world in 1997. Although Al Gore signed it, the US Senate never ratified it so it doesn’t bind us. However, the US is the only industrial nation to achieve the quotas established for it in the treaty. Between 1997 and 2012, the US reduced CO2 emissions by 5.2% according to the Energy Information Agency (EIA). The EIA says that CO2 emissions between 2005 and 2012 fell by 12%.

Why? Was this because of regulation in the spirit of the unratifed Kyoto, massive conservation, a buildout of wind and solar? Here’s what the EIA says:

“Energy-related CO2 emissions can be reduced by consuming less petroleum, coal, and natural gas, or by switching from more carbon-intensive fuels to less carbon-intensive fuels. Many of the changes in energy-related CO2 emissions in recent history have occurred in the electric power sector because of the decreased use of coal and the increased use of natural gas [emphasis mine] for electricity generation….

“Adjusted for inflation, the economy in 2015 was 15% larger than it was in 2005, but the U.S. energy intensities and carbon intensities have both declined. On a per-dollar of gross domestic product (GDP) basis, in 2015, the United States used 15% less energy per unit of GDP and produced 23% fewer energy-related CO2 emissions per unit of GDP, compared with the energy and emissions per dollar of GDP in 2005.”

In simple English, there was a huge switch from coal to natural gas because natural gas is now cheaper than coal. Burning natural gas gives off 50% less CO2 per BTU of energy generated than coal. There has also been a switch, although less dramatic from oil-based products to natural gas. CO2 reduced by 26% per BTU when switching from oil-based products to natural gas.

And why the substantial switch from coal and oil to natural gas? Almost all of it was without subsidy or mandate of any kind. It happened for the simplest of reasons: once the disruptive technologies of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing (fracking) came into widespread use, the US suddenly had vast supplies of natural gas which could cheaply and safely be recovered. Down came prices. Up went usage. The capital needed to finance the change from burning coal or oil was readily available because of the money which would quickly be saved. This switch has been “sustainable” because it depends on economics rather than incentives which politicians can change every year. The rate of conversion fluctuates with the prices of coal, oil (which has also gotten cheaper) and natural gas; but the conversion continues and US emissions continue down while GDP is up.

Departing from environmental considerations for a minute, natural gas used in North America is sourced in North America; supply disruptions are unlikely; we don’t enrich our enemies by using it; in fact, the money stays in our economy. But I digress.

Still almost 33% of US electricity is generated from coal. Oil still powers many factories. Many homes are heated by oil and propane rather than clean natural gas. There is huge potential to lower emissions further by displacing this coal and oil with natural gas. The obstacles are that 1) pipeline don’t reach everywhere and 2) with the increase in natural gas usage, some pipelines are put of capacity seasonally – for example, those that serve New England.

So obviously if we fear climate change (or simply want lower energy costs) we ought to:

  1. Build new pipelines to reach more users;
  2. Encourage drilling for natural gas on public lands to keep the price low and displacement happening;
  3. Assure that regulation of the new technologies which created the abundance of natural gas is both effective and reasonable – and is not used to protect other industries which are challenged by the low cost of natural gas like coal, railroads which haul coal, nuclear, oil, and renewables.

We don’t have to wait for certainty on how significant the anthropogenic effect on climate change is to take these steps since they result in lower energy costs, don’t need public subsidy, and reduce a whole array of pollutants.

Unfortunately, it is now nearly impossible to build a new pipeline, especially in the Northeast because of “environmental” opposition. Frankly this is absurd, especially if you are concerned about atmospheric levels of CO2; The opposition makes perfect sense if you are in a competing industry, however.

There is an artificial hysteria about fracking meant, I think, to slow the growth of natural gas use. Those who believe there is a conspiracy against rational energy policy ought to follow the money (hint: purveyors of “renewable energy” are no purer in their motives nor more objective than those of us who sell other products). I wrote Good and Bad News about the Safety of Natural Gas Fracking a long time ago and will update it soon.

It is a legitimate concern that methane, the main ingredient of natural gas, is itself a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2; If more use of natural gas meant massive releases into the atmosphere. Its use would be counterproductive from a climate change avoidance point of view. I promise to write more about “fugitive emissions”; but for now we can take solace both in the facts that the gas industry has decreased gas loss while vastly increasing gas production and that Chapter 6 of the IPCC report on climate change finds atmospheric methane content nearly stable with annual variations it attributes to the effect of temperature changes on natural sources like swamps.

In the interest of both the economy and the environment (the two are not enemies) we ought to be increasing the substitution of natural gas for its far dirtier fossil fuel cousins.

Please note that I am not disinterested when it comes to natural gas. I founded a company which trucks natural gas to large users beyond the reach of pipelines and still have a financial interest in its success. I’m proud that it has both saved businesses by reducing their energy costs and vastly reduced emissions. Still, you have to watch my objectivity on this. The business is helped by low natural gas prices, hurt by low oil prices, would be helped by a tax on carbon dioxide (which I’m not advocating), and is not needed where pipelines do get built.

December 26, 2016

Combating Climate Change - The Nuclear Option

“So, Tom, I understand that you are skeptical of science by consensus and don’t feel that there is yet a reliable model for predicting global temperatures given a particular level of CO2 emissions. That would be fine if this were an academic discussion but the fate of life on earth as we know it may hang in the balance. Why aren’t you convinced enough to take action now since the vast majority of climatologists agree that the anthropogenic effect is at least significant?” This is some of the reaction, at least on Facebook, to my posts here and here on climate change science.

Fair enough question. Actually I think we should be taking action now. But the question should be “what action”? I’d start with rebuilding the US nuclear industry.

No less an authority than climatologist James Hansen, who is certainly one of the scientists most alarmed by the effects of carbon emissions, says in an article written with three colleagues:

“To solve the climate problem, policy must be based on facts and not on prejudice. The climate system cares about greenhouse gas emissions – not about whether energy comes from renewable power or abundant nuclear power. Some have argued that it is feasible to meet all of our energy needs with renewables. The 100% renewable scenarios downplay or ignore the intermittency issue by making unrealistic technical assumptions, and can contain high levels of biomass and hydroelectric power at the expense of true sustainability….

“… a build rate of 61 new reactors per year could entirely replace current fossil fuel electricity generation by 2050. Accounting for increased global electricity demand driven by population growth and development in poorer countries, which would add another 54 reactors per year, this makes a total requirement of 115 reactors per year to 2050 to entirely decarbonise the global electricity system in this illustrative scenario. We know that this is technically achievable because France and Sweden were able to ramp up nuclear power to high levels in just 15-20 years.”

Being done in China, of course. In the US this means getting Yucca Mountain open. It was first designated as a repository for nuclear waste in 1987. We’ve paid for it many times over in charges on nuclear plants; but the waste from our current plants is still in their onsite storage pools, largely because Senator Reid managed to block opening Yucca. He’s gone; time to open Yucca for current and future waste and start building new nukes.

I am NOT advocating massive subsidies for nukes or a prohibition of competing power sources. I am advocating lowering the incredible high cost of building a nuclear plant through regulatory reform and making sure that it is recognized as being carbon-free and smoke-free and Sulphur-free and nitrous-oxide-free etc. etc.

  1. Wherever there are standards for the amount of “renewable” energy utilities must buy, make sure these are changed to be “emission free” as Hansen suggests. If there are no such standards, nukes will have to compete on price (which I think they’ll be able to do).
  2. A couple of standard reference designs should be pre-approved. This means that the approval process for each proposed new plant does NOT have to include and should not include the design of the plant itself. Only site-specific issues need to be considered. Permits for new designs should be possible, of course.
  3. Limit the permitting period to two years. The answer may well be “no” for any specific plant. That frees resources to look to site elsewhere.
  4. Once a permit is granted, do NOT allow “protests” to disrupt construction. Period. Of course legal appeals are possible; but, once the initial permit has been granted, appellants who want a stay of construction should have to post a bond equal to the cost of the delay, which will be forfeit if the appeal is lost.

BTW steps three and four need to be taken for all infrastructure projects (see this ancient post). Interestingly, developers of wind projects in Vermont are finding their projects delayed by harassment as well.

 Just think, once we have enough nuclear plants, we won’t have to footnote that Teslas run on 33% coal-derived energy.

The net effect of building more nuclear plants, especially if done without subsidies, should be cheaper and not more expensive power. So, if it turns out that fears of climate change were over-done, we will still have improved the energy supply, especially in developing countries.

But, if you believe in the need for subsidies and mandates, you really should heed Hansen’s advice and insist that they be available to reestablish nuclear power.

Hard to see why this isn’t something we all agree on – unless, of course, we have a vested interest in some other source of energy.

I’ll have more ideas for preemptive climate action we should take in subsequent posts and, of course, welcome your ideas to the discussion.

December 23, 2016

Believers and Deniers

Which of these statements is scientific?

  1. I believe in creationism exactly the way the story is told in Genesis.
  2. I believe that species did evolve from each other but there must be some sort of intelligent guidance to account for wonderful constructs like the eye.
  3. I believe that species evolved randomly guided only by natural selection as described by Charles Darwin in Origin of Species.

The right answer, of course, is “none of the above”. Scientists don’t “believe”; scientists postulate; scientists think that a preponderance of evidence indicates; scientists think that a particular theory appears to be consistent with known facts. “Belief” is the enemy of skepticism; and skepticism is a necessity in science.

In fact, Darwin’s theory of species evolution is wrong. No, I’m not a creationist or even a proponent of the theory of intelligent design. It’s easier to prove that something is wrong than prove that it’s right. The fossil record, now that we can analyze it much more thoroughly than Darwin could, does not support his description of a smooth and gradual evolution from one species to another. The current theory of evolution is one of “punctuated equilibrium”. More exactly that the rate of mutation appears to be constant but mutations have a higher chance of being beneficial when there’s been a change of circumstance. So evolution happens in bursts after events like whatever wiped out the dinosaurs.

That’s still a theory; I’m sure it’ll be refined (if not disproved). It does make a lot of sense because, if there’s a period without change, species will evolve to fit each niche very well. There will be no niche left for someone or something which is different. But, if it is suddenly a lot colder, then more fur makes more sense. If the relatively furless have been frozen out of their niches, there’s lots of room for hairy mutants to move into.

In the current era of liberal intellectual intolerance, it is heresy to say Darwin was wrong. But, if someone hadn’t pointed out the inconsistencies of Darwin’s original description of natural selection and the points where it diverged from the fossil record (including the annoying lack of intermediate species), we wouldn’t have been able to redefine the theory and better understand the world we live in. That’s why skepticism is necessary in science.

Now which of these statements is scientific?

  1. I believe in climate change.
  2. I believe in an anthropogenic (man did it) cause for climate change.
  3. I don’t believe in climate change.
  4. I don’t believe in a significant anthropogenic effect on the current rate of climate change.

Right. None of the above. They all have the “b” word in them. Technically the beliefs in one and three are respectively a tautology (a statement which contains no information) and an oxymoron (a statement which is self-contradictory) since the study of climate is the study of change.

Evidence seems to be that climate change is not smooth over time; it often happens in bursts. It’s not inconsistent that these bursts coincided with bursts of evolution or waves of species migration or both. We are well adapted both physically and in the infrastructure we’ve built (right up to the edge of oceans, for example) for the climate as it’s been recently. When it changes, we will no longer be well-adapted. Something will have to change. Climate change is a fractal. Temperatures and/or water levels and/or other environmental factors might change much more quickly than many people can adapt (let alone evolve). Or they may not change significantly for a while.

The study of climate change is crucial because our species is dangerously dependent on the exact climate we live in today.

Right now the study of climate change is severely inhibited by those who “believe” they know this or “believe” they know that. In the last few decades, climatologists who want tenure have had to concentrate on theories and studies of anthropogenic causes of climate change. They have been encouraged to report evidence that it’s all our fault; they have been discouraged from saying there are other causes. That’s been bad for science. Climate changed long before man was around. We need to know more of the why. We need to know how those causes are affecting us today.

There is now a danger that the opposite belief system will rule. Climatologists will be denied grants if they do study anthropogenic effects on the environment. A new series of models “proving” that all climate change is natural and unavoidable will dominate the media (OK, that’ll take a while but not as long as you think).

We don’t get any closer to science by denying the significant possibility that we are causing significantly adverse changes in climate than we do by the ridiculous assertion that we understand the chaotic complexity of climate well enough to say with certainty how many parts per millions of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will lead to how many degrees of global warming.

I’m an optimist. I’m hoping the pendulum will stop in mid-swing between one unscientific belief system and another. I’m hoping that we can have unfettered inquiry into climate past, current, and future.  I’m hoping that scientists will be able to state their theories as disprovable hypotheses rather than canons which divide us into believers and deniers. And I’m hoping that we can have a reasoned political debate even though these theories will continue to evolve.

At least that’s what I want for Christmas.

December 22, 2016

“Dissent is not a crime” – Except to the New York Times

Scott Pruitt wrote:

“Scientists continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind. That debate should be encouraged — in classrooms, public forums, and the halls of Congress. It should not be silenced with threats of prosecution. Dissent is not a crime.”

The New York Times quotes this paragraph as the sole supporting evidence that Pruitt is, in the words of their headline, a “Climate Change Denialist”. In case you missed it, Scott Pruitt, currently Oklahoma Attorney General, is Donald Trump’s nominee for head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

This post isn’t about climate change or even about Donald Trump. It’s not about whether the EPA actions Pruitt opposed as Attorney General were or were not constitutionally or scientifically proper.  It is about how a once great newspaper has become an example of poor logic, biased reporting, and – most shameful of all – an opponent of open debate. An incompetent press is a national danger; that danger played out in an election where there were probably more votes against than for both candidates. (Not that we all don’t share the blame).

As we were taught ages ago when I went to school, let’s take Mr. Pruitt’s quote apart:

  “Scientists continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming….”

Does The Times think that all scientists agree exactly on the degree and extent of global warming? Is that agreement to one decimal point? To two decimal points? If they did all agree – which they don’t – it would be evidence of a conspiracy. Taking the whole earth’s temperature is hard. Knowing its past temperature across short intervals for 20,000 years is currently impossible.

“…and its connection to the actions of mankind.”

We know that a mile of ice melted off Vermont in the last 20,000 years and we know that’s not our fault; those two facts are indisputable (I think). The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has gone up post industrialization (fact) and probably because of industrialization (strong conjecture).  Different measurements lead to different conclusions about the current pace of warming; it has lagged what “the majority of climate change models” predicted it should be. Doesn’t mean they’re wrong. Doesn’t mean they’re right certainly. Does mean more debate is needed. Which is just what Pruitt says:

“That debate should be encouraged — in classrooms, public forums, and the halls of Congress. It should not be silenced with threats of prosecution. Dissent is not a crime.”

Does The New York Times think that debate should be discouraged? Does it think that dissent is a crime? Does it think calling for debate on science makes one a “denialist” – whatever that is? Again this quote is the only evidence The Times cites in its article to support its headline. Nowhere does it quote Pruitt as saying that climate doesn’t change or even that humans have nothing to do with the current pace of change.

A debate on climate change and much, much more skeptical research is essential (all good research and researchers are skeptical). Of course climate changes; that’s what it does and that’s what it will do. We’ve adapted ourselves to exactly the climate we live in so climate change is a threat. As difficult as the study of a chaotic phenomenon like climate is; we must do our best to understand and predict it. If we can ameliorate harmful change, good – as long as we have some confidence that’s what we’re doing. We may well also have to mitigate some of the effects of climate change in the likely event that we can’t stop it any more than we can stop the earth spinning.

But the point of this post is that good science and good public policy require vigorous and free debate. For The Times to condemn someone for encouraging debate is a terrible disappointment to one who grew up ensconced in the Sunday edition each week. More important, the decline of quality press coverage is part of the reason America is not as great as she can be.

We and the press need to do better.

December 20, 2016

Droning into Retirement

When I had my first job after college I saved every penny not spent on dates for flying lessons. Eventually I got my private pilot's license and even an instrument rating. But I haven't been an active pilot in years.

So it's only appropriate that I got myself a drone as a retirement present. Yesterday the drone lifted off for the first time.

I'd like to say I soloed the drone; but the truth is that it soloed itself. There is a beginner mode takeoff button on your smart phone, which you use as part of the controller. Push it and confirm and the drone takes off and hovers at about eye level.

Hovering, which is default for the drone if you're not telling it to do anything else, is actually an amazing feat. Remember this is Vermont and the wind is not only blowing but gusting and changing direction as it comes around the house behind me. The drone uses GPS to remember where it's supposed to be as well as a compass and inertial sensors and keeps making minor adjustments to its pitch and yaw to stay more surely in place than if it were tethered. Any helicopter pilot can tell you how difficult this is.

Eventually I got the nerve to take control and used a pair of joysticks to take the drone to higher altitude, move it around, and get it to look down at me.

If you really care, you can see a video of me trying to get the drone to take my picture from the drone's PoV.

 

Today I took the drone on a short cross country – down our driveway. This meant threading through some trees and then around a curve and down a hill. The drone itself was out of sight so I had to navigate by my smart phone view through its camera. To come back, I pushed the come home button on the controller hoping that the drone's anti-obstacle capability would take it around the waving ends of the branches. I expected to see the drone reappear between the trees. To my horror, not only did the drone not appear where I expected it but its engine sound got weaker and weaker. I ran down the driveway. No drone! Then I heard it behind me and saw it high above. It had decided to go over the trees rather than between them. It stabilized and made a perfect landing no more than inches away from where it had taken off.

I'm blown away as a former pilot, a sailor, and a nerd at what the drone can do. The miniaturized sensors, the obstacle recognition, the low energy use, and the incredible programming which lets it adapt to wind conditions make me realize not only that autonomous cars but change beyond imagination are very near.

December 19, 2016

Electors and the Electoral College

Well, not surprisingly Trump won the vote of the actual electors who make up the electoral college; but this is a year full of surprises and I wouldn’t have been surprised to be surprised. An effective revolt of “faithless electors” would have been a terrible thing even if it led to what many of my friends want – one more chance to keep Trump out of the White House. We need to make sure that voters are not disenfranchised. Note: being on the losing side of an election is NOT the same thing as being disenfranchised.

There are two separate issues: whether electors should be individuals who can make an individual decision to ignore the popular vote in their states and whether the popular vote should be reallocated according to the number of electors each state has.

Individual electors

No. Should be done away with by constitutional amendment. You knew which Presidential candidate you voted for; did you know who the electors were that you chose to cast your proxy vote? I certainly didn’t and I live in a state where there are only three electors for each candidate. California has 55 electoral votes. If we are going to trust electors to choose our President than we would have to know a lot about each elector we’re electing. In California there would be more than 100 candidates for the electoral college even if there were only two candidates for President. A California voter would have to know something about every one of them before selecting him or her to be one of his or her 55 choices to make his or her choice for President of the US. That’s absurd.

We could go to electing electors by districts rather than at large; Maine effectively does this. But why should we have to figure out how someone else is likely to vote for President when we already know how we want to vote?

The fact that Alexander Hamilton said that wise electors would protect us from unsuitable Presidents -  or  something like that - tells us more about Hamilton than about what our political system should be. Democracy was an anathema to him as to many founding fathers; he would’ve preferred a much more imperial Presidency than his hero George Washington thought wise; he did not at all trust the wisdom of the crowd.

Electoral Apportionment

The system of awarding each state the same number of electoral votes as its total number of house members and senators was part of the same constitutional compromise between small and big states which resulted in each state having two senators but a number of house members proportional to its population. Remember it was the individual states, not the people directly, who ratified the constitution. The small states wouldn’t have joined a union where they would’ve inevitably been outvoted by the big populous states; the populous states weren’t willing to deal on equal terms with their much less populous brethren. That compromise still stands today. It means that the Senate, where even tiny Vermont has two votes, can block an action by the popularly apportioned House. It means each citizen in Wyoming has about 3.5 times the voting power for President as a citizen in California. And it means a candidate can become President without winning the popular vote – as we’ve just seen.

However, the winner-take-all system adopted by all states except Maine actually increases the power of the large states – at least those large states which are battlegrounds in any particular election. It is obviously a lot more important to harvest California’s 55 votes than Wyoming’s 3.

I don’t have a strong opinion on whether we should go all the way to direct election of the President by popular vote. Unlike Hamilton, I do believe in democracy. On the other hand, I think that the states are more than relics – even though the federal government has become increasingly dominant and essentially put most states on the federal dole. I do think states can be better at delivering services; I do think states are laboratories and we want them to be able to try different approaches to problems like persistent poverty and drug addiction. Keeping the electoral college apportionment helps keep balance in our federal-state system.

What do you think?

The End of Identity Liberalism

Always an optimist, I hoped that the election of 2008 would lead to better race relations in the US; turned out a terrible missed opportunity. Instead the proliferation of special identities accelerated, each with their own grievances, needs, and “rights”.

There was a wonderful post-election op-ed in the NY Times, from which I stole the headline of this post, by Mark Lilla, who says all this much better than I can.

“One of the many lessons of the recent presidential election campaign and its repugnant outcome [his opinion although I’d agree that we had a deplorable choice to make] is that the age of identity liberalism must be brought to an end. Hillary Clinton was at her best and most uplifting when she spoke about American interests in world affairs and how they relate to our understanding of democracy. But when it came to life at home, she tended on the campaign trail to lose that large vision and slip into the rhetoric of diversity, calling out explicitly to African-American, Latino, L.G.B.T. and women voters at every stop. This was a strategic mistake. If you are going to mention groups in America, you had better mention all of them. If you don’t, those left out will notice and feel excluded…”

I heard Hillary give a speech in which she said something like “If Trump is elected we’ll lose our rights as women; we’ll lose our rights as blacks; we’ll lose our transgender rights; we’ll lose our rights as native Americans; we’ll lose our rights as Hispanics; we’ll lose… I don’t know… all our rights.” She sort of tailed off, perhaps realizing that, no matter how long she went on, she’d leave someone out.

We don’t have rights because of our various identities; we have rights because we’re people and because America holds certain rights to be “inalienable”. If I have “Jewish rights”, that means the rest of you who aren’t Jewish don’t have some rights which I have; that would be wrong. Blacks or others can legitimately complain if there is some explicit or implicit white right; but they have no more or less claim to human rights than the rest of us. If anyone gets special rights, someone else is being denied.

Here’s more of the article but it’s worth reading it all:

“We need a post-identity liberalism, and it should draw from the past successes of pre-identity liberalism. Such a liberalism would concentrate on widening its base by appealing to Americans as Americans and emphasizing the issues that affect a vast majority of them. It would speak to the nation as a nation of citizens who are in this together and must help one another. As for narrower issues that are highly charged symbolically and can drive potential allies away, especially those touching on sexuality and religion, such a liberalism would work quietly, sensitively and with a proper sense of scale. (To paraphrase Bernie Sanders, America is sick and tired of hearing about liberals’ damn bathrooms.)

“Teachers committed to such a liberalism would refocus attention on their main political responsibility in a democracy: to form committed citizens aware of their system of government and the major forces and events in our history. A post-identity liberalism would also emphasize that democracy is not only about rights; it also confers duties on its citizens, such as the duties to keep informed and vote. A post-identity liberal press would begin educating itself about parts of the country that have been ignored, and about what matters there, especially religion. And it would take seriously its responsibility to educate Americans about the major forces shaping world politics, especially their historical dimension.”

Yes, Trump should have been much faster to denounce Klansman David Duke. But Al Sharpton is a racist demagogue who’s been invited by Democrats to both the White House and Gracie Mansion.

I’m still an optimist.  It is not at all clear that Trump will be a great protector of human rights; I certainly hope so. But the failure of identity liberalism to sweep Democrats into power may bring them back to a belief that bringing us together is much more effective than pitting us against each other. Republicans say – and I agree – that the best way to help people who are disadvantaged in any way is to improve the whole economy. Given control of the presidency and both houses of congress as well as most state governments, they have to demonstrate that they are not just about protecting rich people’s rights. I wish both parties well.

For different opinions, see the NY Times Room for Debate on Lilla’s op-ed.

December 16, 2016

Don’t Ban Anti-Semitic Speech

On December 1, 2016 the US Senate passed the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act by unanimous consent. The bill tells the Department of Education how to determine if speech is anti-Semitic. The findings in the bill complain that a Dear Colleague Letter from the Department “did not provide guidance on current manifestation of anti-Semitism, including discriminatory anti-Semitic conduct that is couched [emphasis mine] as anti-Israel or anti-Zionist.”

I'm Jewish. I'm pro-Israel. I'm appalled by the anti-Semitism on campuses. And I'm adamantly against this law.

I won't have the freedom to criticize unless others are free to criticize me. I see no greater danger than empowering bureaucrats - or legislators - to decide what may or may not be said.

Freedom of speech - other than yelling fire in a crowded theater - is an absolute and an absolute necessity for a free society. We cannot be lulled into suppressing speech just because it is hateful to us.

Colleges should be cauldrons of controversy. They should be a place where citizens learn to debate issues, not how to suppress the speech of their opponents.

There is an Orwellian sentence at the end of the bill: “Nothing in this Act, or an amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to diminish or infringe upon any right protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.” Does that mean if this passes I’m breaking the law by construing it as doing exactly that?  

If we don't come to the defense of the speech of others, who will be left to come to our defense?

For an opposite opinion, see the statement of the Anti-Defamation League here.

December 11, 2016

Testing my new design

(please ignore. substance coming soon)

December 09, 2016

Coming Soon...

I've retired again. Fourth time'll be a charm. My bucket list far exceeds my life expectancy.

Besides visiting grandchildren, seeing more of the world than hotel rooms at major airports, doing my share of chores, learning matrix algebra, sailing, and keeping in shape, I'm going to start blogging again.

I've been redesigning my blog to make it modern and mobile-friendly. Taking me longer than I would like because my HTML and javascript programming skills are rusty.

This post is a test to make sure the blog is still working in the old format. Next'll come a test in the new format.

Then real content; I promise.

February 17, 2013

Government Run as a Business: The Offsite

I'm a businessman; call me "TE". The search committee picked me to run the US government as a business. It's my first day on the job.

Of course we're going to start with an offsite to get the strategy right. Turns out we've got this place called Camp David with skeet shooting and plenty of conference rooms.

"Growth is what's most important to any business," say I. "I hear we're withdrawing from the Afghani market. What's that all about?"

"They're not a good market for government, sir. In fact, you might say they're ungovernable."

"OK," I say, "That initiative was undertaken by one of my predecessors. We don't have to throw good money after bad. But where can we expand? What about Canada? They're very governable. Work up a plan for me. Maybe Europe, too; see if we can underprice that outfit in Brussels. Squeeze 'em with some protective tariffs.

"Now what about selling more products to existing customers? The move into health care is good; lots of money and good margins there. Is it true they have to buy our product or they get fined?"

"Yes, sir," says a woman proudly. "Not exactly yet but soon."

"Good; keep on top of that. What about housing?" I ask. "What can we do in that market?"

"Well, sir, we have a housing finance arm; they're not doing very well. But we're bailing them out."

"Let 'em go. I assume they're firewalled and won't take us down in a bankruptcy. But what about actually building housing?"

"We do that for people who can't afford housing, sir."

"That's a lousy market," I point out; "we should be building houses for the rich. Go where the money is. Which reminds me, what about banking?"

"That's in the private sector, sir; we've been bailing them out, too."

"So we've got 'em where we want 'em, right? Call the loans. Acquire them in bankruptcy; good way to consolidate competitors."

"But the Fed won't like that, sir."

"Have that Bernanke guy in my office tomorrow morning. What about food? Can't we go into the food market? Let's do organic; people pay a lot for that."

"There are no clear standards for what gets labeled organic, sir."

"We should set the standards. If we make it, it's organic. Let's make a rule the competitors can't claim their stuff is organic. Or will we get sued?"

"We have sovereign immunity, sir."

"What's that?" I ask.

"We can only be sued if we agree to be sued."

I'm really going to like this job. Best business I've ever run. Lots of room for growth. Very little competition but we gotta look out for those Chinese.

So, my fellow fiscal conservatives, do we really want a government that's "run like a business"? Do we want a government always looking for opportunities for grow? In fact the problem may be that our government is too much like a business in its drive to expand its reach. I think we want a government which does only those jobs businesses can't, shouldn't, or won't do.

January 14, 2013

Connected

Taking advantage of a January thaw, a team from Vermont Gas Systems taps into their transmission pipe to connect the first NG Advantage LLC compressor station in Milton, Vermont. Deliveries by truck of compressed natural gas to commercial and industrial customers located beyond the reach of natural gas pipelines is scheduled to begin before winter ends.

It's exciting (to vastly understate it) to see our new business get so real.

November 12, 2012

Now What?

If there is to be a reinvented Republican Party or a new party which gives a home to those who have been abandoned by the extremists in both parties, what should it be? How should it describe itself?

The word "conservative" has to go even though I like it. It is too much like, and too often used, to protect the status quo and those who benefit from it. "Liberal" would be good in its traditional sense but has been co-opted to mean maternalism. Independence? Freedom? Too tea party. So I don't know the right word. Call it xxx

The principles are easier:

Xxers are positive and optimistic. This is an American dawn because of America's resources and spirit AND (as always) immigrants. Those in search of the dream make the dream come true for all of us. The best of America shows up in Vermont's recovery from Irene, in the miraculous restoration of the NYC subway in a week, the invention of the Internet; the thousands of volunteers who've poured into the Sandy-savaged area; the veterans whom we all ought to be thanking today; and in the Stowe Electric crew restoring power last week to Groton, CT and the sub base. Can do is our muscle. Innovation is our brain.

An xxx economic policy is one in which government ensures a level playing field (antitrust, weight and measures, enforcement of contracts, prosecution of extortion) and forbids the exploitation of externalities (you can't save money by dumping that in the river) (this can, of course, be a slippery slope, but that's life). Government does not pick winners and losers. Government does NOT save the losers – that means you, banks, and you, auto companies and unions. Bankruptcy does work its magic on unrealistic contracts. We are on the verge of huge American prosperity based at least on the maker movement and cheap energy and a lot of other stuff being invented in garages. Let 'er rip.

An xxx government is lean but effective. Its agencies don't create work by suing each other or opposing each other in regulatory cases. Its critical regulatory functions (you can't dump that in the river) are carried out on a predictable and speedy schedule which cannot be coopted or delayed by opponents, who get just one chance to make their case – and sometimes will make it. Its employees get compensation and benefits equivalent to those in the private sector. They probably get paid more than now but cost less because of lower benefits and less people.

An xxx government provides demanding and effective public education. Social mobility matters critically. An informed electorate is a necessity. It is more important that employees of the public education system be held to high standards and rewarded for accomplishment than it is with any other sector of government.

An xxx government build infrastructure. How much and where is a fit subject for debate.

An xxx social policy gets government out of the bedroom and IMHO out of the pharmacy. Marriage is a function for churches to define. "Civil union for mutual support" (also needs a better name) is a contractual relationship and may have certain tax benefits. Not sure those would be needed in a simpler tax code. Huge savings in enforcement and corruption is available by legalizing drugs; also huge tax revenue; and cuts off seed money (literally) for all sorts of bad activities. We lost the war on drugs. Bring the troops home.

Individual freedom means that individuals can sleep with whomever wants to sleep with them; can smoke any herb they choose; make good or bad investments with their money and their time (Republicans have gotten this very wrong). But individual freedom requires individual responsibility for consequences. Individuals are responsible for keeping themselves and their partners safe from sexually transmitted diseases; for supporting their children; for keeping themselves sober and drug-free enough to work, drive, and parent; for living with and/or recovering from the consequences of bad decisions (Democrats have gotten this very wrong). You can't have freedom without responsibility.

Xxxers are populists as, I suspect, most Americans are. Banks should be free to make risky loans because progress depends on risk. But this means that banks which make too many bad loans, whether by bad planning or bad luck, have to be allowed to fail (Republicans and Democrats have both gotten this wrong; bank bailouts have been almost the only bipartisan actions Congress has been able to take). Crony capitalism should be an oxymoron; it isn't. Plutocrats of the left and right have used government to further their own interests and feather their own nests. The tax code shouldn't be used for redistribution; it also shouldn't be riddled with loopholes to benefit those who share part of their loophole-enhanced wealth with the politicians who create the loopholes.

An xxx government doesn't ban abortion; it is regulated like any other medical procedure. An xxx government shouldn't force those opposed to abortions to perform them or those opposed to contraceptives to supply them. But what if the institution which wants to exercise this choice is, itself, government-supported? Hmm… tough question. Decisions have consequences.

An xxx foreign policy focuses on America's vital interests. Fortunately, this soon won't include Middle Eastern oil. Punishment for harming Americans must be swift and sure. We have demonstrated how effectively we can take countries apart; we get in trouble when we try to put them back together; maybe just not our problem. A strong economy makes for a strong country.

Are we going to repair the current political parties, replace them, or move to a post-party social-media-connected world? The only certainty is change. And change has always been good for America. We will have the government and the economy and the society we deserve.

A special thank you to veterans, without whom we wouldn't have the privilege of making tough choices.

 

