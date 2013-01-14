January 14, 2013

Taking advantage of a January thaw, a team from Vermont Gas Systems taps into their transmission pipe to connect the first NG Advantage LLC compressor station in Milton, Vermont. Deliveries by truck of compressed natural gas to commercial and industrial customers located beyond the reach of natural gas pipelines is scheduled to begin before winter ends.

It's exciting (to vastly understate it) to see our new business get so real.

