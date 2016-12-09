December 09, 2016

I've retired again. Fourth time'll be a charm. My bucket list far exceeds my life expectancy.

Besides visiting grandchildren, seeing more of the world than hotel rooms at major airports, doing my share of chores, learning matrix algebra, sailing, and keeping in shape, I'm going to start blogging again.

I've been redesigning my blog to make it modern and mobile-friendly. Taking me longer than I would like because my HTML and javascript programming skills are rusty.

This post is a test to make sure the blog is still working in the old format. Next'll come a test in the new format.

Then real content; I promise.