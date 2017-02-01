February 01, 2017

Recently I visited my 18-month old grandson and his parents in Lanzhou, China. The sign below is from the playground school he goes to a couple of times each week.









I suspect that even this disclaimer would not protect the school from lawsuits in the US when the falling and head-bumping happens.

But I think they’re right. I also think that kids need to eat some dirt as they grow up.

When they get to college, they should be subject to intellectual bumps and bruises. There should be no such thing as an intellectual safe space.

In life they’ll encounter bad bosses, unpleasant co-workers, profound differences of opinions, the difficulties of making an intimate relationship work, and election results they don’t like. If they’ve had their share of bumps and bruises, eaten enough dirt, and learned that good people can disagree, they’ll know that there is a world of room between passive acquiescence and a hissy fit.