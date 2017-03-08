March 08, 2017

So far Bill McKibben has not signed on.

Following the disgraceful events at Middlebury, which included shutting down an invited speaker and assaulting an escorting professor so she had to go to the ER, an impressively large group of Middlebury faculty have written a statement of principles defending free speech and asserting the importance of contrary views. They posted it online along with their names and I’ve quoted it below.

Surprisingly Middlebury professor and environmentalist Bill McKibben is NOT on the list of signers. Since he has made a career of protesting vigorously for his views, I’m sure he understands the importance of free speech and how jealously it must be protected. The list is open until March 11 so perhaps he will still join.

Below is the statement: