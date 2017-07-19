July 19, 2017

Tomorrow, July 20, at noon ET I'll be debating "Net Neutrality" on "Vermont Edition", a Vermont Public Radio Program. Bradley Holt, a developer advocate and senior software engineer with IBM Watson Data Platform, will be defending the 2014 regulations. I'll be explaining why I think they stifle innovation and protect the dominant Internet players like Google and Amazon who lobbied for them. It's a live call in discussion moderated by Jane Lindholm.

Live streaming available at http://digital.vpr.net/online-streams.

More about the show at http://digital.vpr.net/post/net-neutrality-and-you-whats-stake-internet-regulation.

