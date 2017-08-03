« Nice Business To Be In | Main | Hospital Competition Would be a Good Thing »

August 03, 2017

Arlo by Night

What could be worse than a raccoon in the garden?

First Arlo, my DIY home video camera, discovered a groundhog in Mary's vegetable garden which is being raided faster than leaves can grow. While we were discussing groundhog-elimination strategies, Arlo made another discovery, this one using night vision.

 

In the end the raccoon climbs a ladder-like structure we shouldn't have left there to get to the raspberries.

So what could be worse? It only took a day to find out,

 

That's pretty bad and that was going to be my blog for the day... until a nice lady rear-ended me in traffic. Not my day.

Could be much worse, though. Only bent metal and plastic - and missing raspberries and grapes.

 

Posted at 06:00:00 AM in Personal, Web/Tech

| Comments (View)

Email this post

Recent Posts

Arlo by Night

Nice Business To Be In

Arlo Captures Critter

What if The Senate Really Debated Healthcare?

Even Hateful Speech is Free

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
Blog powered by TypePad
Member since 01/2005