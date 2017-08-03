August 03, 2017

What could be worse than a raccoon in the garden?

First Arlo, my DIY home video camera, discovered a groundhog in Mary's vegetable garden which is being raided faster than leaves can grow. While we were discussing groundhog-elimination strategies, Arlo made another discovery, this one using night vision.

In the end the raccoon climbs a ladder-like structure we shouldn't have left there to get to the raspberries.

So what could be worse? It only took a day to find out,

That's pretty bad and that was going to be my blog for the day... until a nice lady rear-ended me in traffic. Not my day.

Could be much worse, though. Only bent metal and plastic - and missing raspberries and grapes.