September 27, 2017

I'll be on Mike Smith's show "Open Mike" on WDEV at 10:30 this morning to discuss how Vermont government ought to investigate itself to determine state government's role in the EB-5 mess in the Northeast Kingdom. The Attorney General's office is the lawyer FOR the state and is claiming, in that role, that the state is immune from prosecution and discovery in this matter. So hard to see how the AG's office can also investigate state agencies and officials. Do we need a special prosecutor to determine what went wrong and assign responsibility? I think our brand, which was heavily used to market EB-5 investments. is endangered if we leave all investigation to the feds. At the very least, legitimate EB-5 projects in the state will be unfairly tarnished. At the worst we - and others - lose faith in the honesty of our state government.

The show is live streamed from the WDEV site and you can call in with your opinion.

More at Vermont Should be Investigating Itself.

VTDigger has been key to unearthing facts about this scandal. Their coverage, which has earned national recognition, is at https://vtdigger.org/eb5-an-investigation/.