August 07, 2018

Discussing Primaries Live on WDEV Today at 11AM ET
I will be live on WDEVat 11am ET today discussing why primary system favors extremes and discord and the easy fix with Bill Sayre. (am 550, fm96. 1, 96.5 & 101.9, stream http://wdevradio.com/stream/).
Call in on 802-244-1777 or 877-291-8255 to add your opinion or ask a question.
See below for related opinions:
Primary Power
Why Almost Every Vermonter Should Vote for Phil Scott on Primary Day
Vermonters can vote now at your town clerk’s office, by absentee ballot, or at your town’s polling place on August 14th. Please don’t leave the choice of candidates to “them”; please vote!
Comments