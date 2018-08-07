« Why Almost Every Vermonter Should Vote for Phil Scott on Primary Day | Main

August 07, 2018

Discussing Primaries Live on WDEV Today at 11AM ET

I will be live on WDEVat 11am ET today discussing why primary system favors extremes and discord and the easy fix with Bill Sayre. (am 550, fm96. 1, 96.5 & 101.9, stream http://wdevradio.com/stream/).

Call in on 802-244-1777 or 877-291-8255 to add your opinion or ask a question.

Vermonters can vote now at your town clerk’s office, by absentee ballot, or at your town’s polling place on August 14th. Please don’t leave the choice of candidates to “them”; please vote!

