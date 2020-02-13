February 13, 2020

Conventional wisdom was that the combined support for Warren and Sanders represented a solid left-wing block which would eventually belong to one of them. It’s stunning that, as Warren lost support, it apparently did NOT go to Sanders. The total centrist vote (Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Biden) was much higher than the combined Sanders-Warren vote. This is in a state that went 60%+ for Bernie four years ago.

More than half of the people who voted for him last time did NOT vote for him this time. The Warren voters are NOT his for the taking, nor does he appear to be the second choice of disaffected Biden voters. Klobuchar has come on fast and many people would like to see a woman president.

IMO she’d be a good one. I'm contributing to her again today since she'll need to move very fast towards super Tuesday.

