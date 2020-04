This afternoon (April 24) at 1PM ET I'll be on WDEV (96.1 FM, 550 AM) in VT with Bill Sayre discussing how our federal system is working in addressing the C19 crisis. Appropriately the show is postponed from its usual morning slot because of Gov. Scott's news conference at which he'll announce the next step in opening up Vermont's economy. Streaming at https://wdevradio.com/stream/. It's a callin so you can question and opine as well.

