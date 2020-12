At 11AM ET this morning (Wednesday, December 9) I will be on Common Sense Radio hosted by Bill Sayre discussing cyber security. In the wake of the attack on UVMMC, we'll talk about how individuals and organizations can quickly recover from attacks as well as what government's role should be. The broadcast is on WDEV - 96. 1 FM, 550 AM, 96.5 FM, and 101.9 FM and streaming is live at https://wdevradio.com/stream/