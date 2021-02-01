February 01, 2021

Internal forces on high alert.

Vaccination Day +1: I planned on some cross-country skiing but didn’t have much energy. “What’s going on?” I asked my Chief of Intrapersonal Security.

“We just got an urgent BOLO for Spiky,“ he said. “Really good description of the bugger. We’re busy building spike-pullers, spike-blunters, spike-barriers, and spike-dissolvers. No time to play.”

OK, I thought, I’ll do some writing. But my head was fuzzy. “Hey, could we get a little more blood to the brain?” I asked the Chief.

“No way. Phagocytes are getting trained up close and personal to recognize infected cells. Can’t distract them with too much circulation.”

“What happens if they find an infected cell?” I asked.

“You don’t want to know.”

“Look, I said. “Mary’s got a long honey-do list for me. I gotta have enough energy at least for chores.”

“Tell her we invoked the Antibody Production Act. No chores!”

V Day +2: I’m fine.

“Hey Chief, feels like you guys must be done. Any problem if I get back with my life?”

“We’re still on high alert and training but you’re cleared to go. Be sure to get the chores done in the next 26 days.”

“26 days? Why?”

“We’re planning full contact war games for when you get the second shot. You might wanna plan on a day off.”