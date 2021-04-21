« The Next Few Weeks Will Decide Whether Broadband is Affordable for All Vermonters | Main

April 21, 2021

Testimony Today on a Rescue Program for Vermont Families Who Can't Afford Broadband

The VT House Committee on Energy and Technology will be taking testimony on broadband subsidies today (4/21) starting a 9AM streamable live or later from https://www.youtube.com/.../UClq5iwB1tbE.../featured.
 
Their original broadband bill, H360, did not have subsidies but they may well be added in the Senate , and so I think the committee is wisely preparing itself on this subject. I'll be testifying in favor of emergency low-income subsidies to get all Vermont families across broadband gulch followed by a long-term program of requiring ISPs that accept Rescue funding for building networks to offer low-income plans on those networks.
 
This plan also includes a Broadband Corps, whose development is already underway, to make sure families know what service and aid is available to them, assure that they do get hooked up, and provide basic computer literacy.
 
My testimony will be probably start at around 10AM.

Posted at 08:15:07 AM in Telecommunications, Vermont, Web/Tech

| Comments (View)

Email this post

Recent Posts

The Next Few Weeks Will Decide Whether Broadband is Affordable for All Vermonters

Federal Rescue Funds Can Immediately Rescue Low-Income Vermont Families from Broadband Gap

Broadband Equity NOW!

How to Find Out Free If Starlink Will Work at Your House

Lessons from the Last Stimulus

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
Blog powered by TypePad
Member since 01/2005