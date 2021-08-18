August 18, 2021

Letter from Starlink
With a few notes on significance.
Last month Starlink sent the letter below to Beta users of which I am one. The news in it is important to those waiting for Starlink or considering ordering it. I can’t find an online copy so I’m posting it here along with some comments following the text of the letter.
My Comments:
The most important news is the space lasers; but they are an intent, not a reality for Starlink. Iridium already uses inter-satellite laser communication to provide true worldwide coverage albeit low bandwidth from their constellation of 66 LEOS with only four ground stations. Once the lasers are operational, Starlink will be able to provide coverage even in countries which don’t allow ground stations to be built. Satellites will also be able to choose optimum paths for packets to the ground based both on capacity available at various ground stations and which ground station can provide the best entry point into the terrestrial Internet for the current packet. Smart routing will improve the perceived speed of Starlink and open the door to space-based cloud computing. Finally, inter-satellite communication opens the way for Starlink to be used as long-distance backbone. But the feature is useless until implemented in many satellites – so still vapor at this point.
Connecting to the best satellite is here today and is a BFD. It has reduced (but not eliminated) Starlink’s annoying small drops in service. I also hear that it has made Starlink more useful in places where there is an obstruction some of the time since Dishy now doesn’t have to insist on trying to see through a tree if it has another alternative. My dish is in an obstacle-free location now so I haven’t tested this.
High temperatures are not a problem here in Vermont. It’s impressive that the Starlink team has been able to respond quickly to the thermal problem experienced in hotter places.
Altogether good progress. The announcement I’m really waiting for, however, is that Starlink is out of beta. It can’t be a serious contender for all the money now going to broadband unless it goes into production status. Staying in beta too long is like the CDC never quite getting around to full rather than emergency approval of the various Covid vaccines. It doesn’t inspire confidence.
