December 29, 2021

Is Freedom Possible Without Consequences?

I'll be on WDEV (96.1 FM, 550 AM) in VT with Bill Sayre at 11AM today (December 29, 2021) discussing whether

  1. we can be free not to get vaccinated without accepting responsibility if we get sick;
  2. we can be free to take the drugs of our choice without any consequences for bad decisions;
  3. we can choose not to work and claim housing and food as basic human necessities.

Streaming at https://wdevradio.com/stream/. It's a callin so you can question and opine as well.

