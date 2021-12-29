Is Freedom Possible Without Consequences?
I'll be on WDEV (96.1 FM, 550 AM) in VT with Bill Sayre at 11AM today (December 29, 2021) discussing whether
- we can be free not to get vaccinated without accepting responsibility if we get sick;
- we can be free to take the drugs of our choice without any consequences for bad decisions;
- we can choose not to work and claim housing and food as basic human necessities.
Streaming at https://wdevradio.com/stream/. It's a callin so you can question and opine as well.
