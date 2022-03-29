March 29, 2022

This morning (March 29) at 11AM ET I'll be on WDEV (96.1 FM, 550 AM) in VT with Bill Sayre discussing the inane actions by the Vermony legislature to push already sky high home heating costs even higher and to subsidize electric cars even though they are sold out. Streaming at https://wdevradio.com/stream/. It's a callin so you can question and opine as well.

Apparently the legislature hasn't noticed that their goal of raising fossil fuel prices have already been over-achieved by inflation and war and that electric cars are selling above sticker price when they can be had at all.

