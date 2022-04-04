April 04, 2022

Good news for Vermont.

Up until now, the only way to find out whether Starlink is immediately available where you want to use it was to try ordering and see whether the website forced you to backorder status. Doing that every day was not practical. Now there is an official map from Starlink – presumably updated frequently – which gives you a current view of availability worldwide: https://www.starlink.com/map. Light green means available for immediate order; dark green means backorder only.

Note the good news for Vermont above. Availability everywhere except our northern and southern borders. There’s no telling from this map how much availability there is in each one of the hexagons. However, I suspect (but this is a guess) that availability is and will remain good. Here’s why: from our PoV on the ground the satellites rise somewhere southwest to northwest of us and travel in arcs setting northeast to southeast. Serving the area to the southwest of Vermont takes lots of satellites because there are lots of people. However, once these satellites are usable here, they are no longer usable very far west of us; they’re all ours. We have low population density in the areas where fiber and cable are not available. Every Vermonter that signs up is incremental revenue for Starlink from the satellites in an under-utilized part of their orbit. Lucky us.

All the Starlink news is not good. Starlink prices have gone up so that the equipment in Vermont now costs about $700 with tax and shipping and the monthly cost is now $110.

Starlink quality is not as good as fiber. However, after a year and a half, I still use it for everything including teleconferencing. Since we now also have fiber, I use Starlink so I can report on its quality using the zoomready shareware I wrote and decide whether I should keep recommending it to people who can’t get a fiber connection.

I do recommend Starlink if you are in an area where you can get it, can afford it, have a good enough view of the sky, and can’t get fiber.

