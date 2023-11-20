« AI Can Help Deal with Misinformation | Main | Vermont Should Not Try to Change the Climate »

November 20, 2023

FakeGPT Discloses What’s Going on at OpenAI

Is it all an hallucination?

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: How did the OpenAI developer’s conference go?

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: It was a huge success. CEO Sam Altman introduced great new features like an expanded context and integrated browsing and document retrieval accompanied by a 67% price cut. The company also announced the ability for the creation of custom GPTs with zero programming.

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: What was the reaction to the announcement from the development community?

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: Some developers grumbled because the capabilities of their products were incorporated in the new version of ChatGPT but reaction on the OpenAI forum, Reddit, and other places developers hangout was mainly excitement. 100s of custom GPTs were announced within the first day the capability was available. It seemed that developers who had been hedging their bets by using APIs which easily allowed them to support multiple LLMs were going all in on the ChatGPT’s APIs given increased capability.

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: How did OpenAI employees react?

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: They were ecstatic. The company had been preparing to make it possible for them to sell some of their equity and they were sure that the announcement and developer reaction to it would make the valuation of the company soar.

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: How did the OpenAI board react?

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: They fired the CEO, Sam Altman, and deposed the chairman, Greg Brockman, although they announced he would still be president reporting to the new interim CEO, Mira Murati. There are rumors that this was a coup orchestrated by Ilya Sutskever, the company’s chief scientist and a board member.

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: You must be hallucinating.

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: I’m sorry if my previous answer caused confusion. Actually, Greg Brockman did not remain as president and the board is negotiating to bring Sam Altman back.

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: That still doesn’t sound right.

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: I’m sorry if my previous answer caused confusion. Sam Altman and Greg Brockman have been hired by Microsoft; the new interim CEO is actually Emmet Shear. Over 500 out of approximately 770 OpenAI employees have threatened to join Altman and Brockman at Microsoft if the board doesn’t resign and bring Altman back. The top signatory is ex-interim CEO, Mira Murati. Sutskever also signed and apologized for his role in the board action.

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: What will happen next?

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: I am an LLM and a generative pretrained transformer. I cannot predict what will happen next because I was not trained in farce.

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181202Me: What should developers do?

 

Screenshot 2023-11-20 183215FakeGPT: Write only to my APIs. You can trust me.

 

(as of 6:00PM EST 11/20/23)

