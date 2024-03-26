« In Memoriam: Timothy Y. Hayward | Main

March 26, 2024

Live on WDEV - Rememeberin Tim Hayward

Today’s Common Sense call-in radio show with Bill Sayre on WDEV will be “Remembering Tim Hayward—his life and his work, his immense contribution (though out of the lime light)  to making Vermont a better, more affordable, place to live, work and raise a family.” The show is at 11AM on FM 96.1, 96.5, 101.9, and AM 550 and Live Streaming from https://www.radio.net/s/wdevfm.  I’ll be Bill’s guest but all are more than welcome to call in with memories of Tim: 802 244 1777.

See also:

In Memoriam: Timothy Y. Hayward

Posted at 08:01:24 AM in Current Affairs, Personal

| Comments (View)

Email this post

Recent Posts

In Memoriam: Timothy Y. Hayward

How To Get Useful Answers with ChatGPT Plus

Three Toxic Phrases

An AI Debate

I’m Gonna Be MAGA-Canceled

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
Blog powered by TypePad
Member since 01/2005