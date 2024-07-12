« Asking Biden to withdraw is the right thing to do | Main | Interview with SearchGPT »

July 12, 2024

Biden Can't Win

If I had seen yesterdays' press conference and not the debate, I'd still be a likely Biden voter. But, at 80 myself, I know that cognitive decline is episodic but irreversible. You try to take a tiring pitcher out of the game BEFORE they give up the losing home run. Not fair to Biden that now he can't win or prove himself fit; but the future of the country is more important than being fair to Joe

Every good argument Biden and his surrogates give for why Trump shouldn't be president again is an argument against Biden staying in the race and probably losing it.

Posted at 06:59:19 PM in Current Affairs

| Comments (View)

Email this post

Recent Posts

The 2025 Vermont Legislative Session is Being SmartTranscribed

WCAX Coverage of GoldenDomeVT.com Website

My new gig - SmartTrancripts of VT legislative committee meetings

Love and Omerta in Sicily

Vermonters Should Vote for John Rodgers for Lieutenant Governor

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
Blog powered by TypePad
Member since 01/2005