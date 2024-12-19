« My new gig - SmartTrancripts of VT legislative committee meetings | Main

December 19, 2024

WCAX Coverage of GoldenDomeVT.com Website

Screenshot 2024-12-19 175515Click here to watch the video.

Click here to visit GoldenDomeVT.com and see SmartTranscripts of Vermont legislative committee meetings (just a sample for 2024 now. 2025 meetings will be posted once they start happening.

Click here for more detail on GoldenDomeVT.com and SmartTranscripts.

and here for the press release,

I'm hoping it'll be useful in press coverage and more transparency in general for what happens (or doesn't happen) in the 25 cstanding committees during the upcoming crucial legislative session. So far there has been a lot of traffic to the site checking it out and already good suggestions for enhancements.

