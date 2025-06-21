June 21, 2025

"Death to America" has been Iran's refrain since the Mullah's took power and seized Americans hostages two generations ago. We should not and hopefully did not leave them with the means to make good on that threat. Unlike the situation in Iraq, there is no doubt that Iran has been working towards nuclear weapons. We (and the UN) knew both where and how that development was happening. Those sites have now been severely damaged (at least) and hopefully destroyed.

Trump was right to attack when diplomacy failed. I disagree with him on other issues; that doesn't maker him wrong or unworthy of support on Iran.

There is legitimate fear of Iranian retaliation. Think how much more we would have to fear if we waited until they had a deliverable nuclear weapon (or if we were still dependent on middle eastern oil). Now was the right time.

Israel, for its own very good reasons, cleared the Iranian skies for the American attack. Our attack, of course, helped protect Israel. But destroying Iran's nuclear capability and responding to whatever retaliation Iran attempts puts America first.